180 kg of brown rice stolen from farm in Fukushima Prefecture

About 180 kilograms of unpolished brown rice have been stolen from a barn in Soma City, Fukushima Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the grower, a man in his 60s, said that he noticed the rice missing at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, TBS reported.

The six bags were stolen from an unlocked barn. Police said the grower told them nothing other than brown rice was stolen.

Police are urging growers to store their rice in locked barns and to install surveillance cameras.

