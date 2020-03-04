Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

19-year-old arrested for assaulting man outside convenience store

2 Comments
KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old male on suspicion of assault after he allegedly beat up a man at a convenience store on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, assaulted his victim for about 15 minutes from 3:20 a.m. at the store in Saiwai Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said he hit the victim, a 20-year-old company employee, in the face and knee inside the store and outside in the parking lot. The victim sustained facial injuries and several bruises.

The two men were not acquainted. Before the incident occurred, the company employee was in his car waiting at a traffic light when the suspect pulled up beside him in his vehicle in the next lane. The suspect then leaned out of his window and asked the man to lend him a lighter, which he threw at him.

Later, when the victim parked his vehicle and entered the convenience store, the suspect followed him inside and yelled, “Are you messing with me?” That’s when the trouble started, according to a store employee who called police.

Police said the suspected appeared to be intoxicated when he was apprehended.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

sounds like a little punk to me

1 ( +1 / -0 )

More and more of this aggressive behavior!

Throw him in the brig, let others take care of him!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

A Comprehensive List of Closed Tourist Attractions in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Writing the Education Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Castles

Koriyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Hiroshima’s History Made Kids-Friendly

Savvy Tokyo