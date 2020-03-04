19-year-old arrested for assaulting man outside convenience store

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old male on suspicion of assault after he allegedly beat up a man at a convenience store on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, assaulted his victim for about 15 minutes from 3:20 a.m. at the store in Saiwai Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said he hit the victim, a 20-year-old company employee, in the face and knee inside the store and outside in the parking lot. The victim sustained facial injuries and several bruises.

The two men were not acquainted. Before the incident occurred, the company employee was in his car waiting at a traffic light when the suspect pulled up beside him in his vehicle in the next lane. The suspect then leaned out of his window and asked the man to lend him a lighter, which he threw at him.

Later, when the victim parked his vehicle and entered the convenience store, the suspect followed him inside and yelled, “Are you messing with me?” That’s when the trouble started, according to a store employee who called police.

Police said the suspected appeared to be intoxicated when he was apprehended.

