crime

19-year-old arrested for strangling ex-girlfriend in hotel room

3 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka said Tuesday they have arrested a 19-year-old youth on suspicion of killing his former high school girlfriend in a hotel on Sunday night.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, strangled the woman with a cord in the fourth-floor hotel room in Kita Ward at around 10 p.m. Sunday. The couple had checked in about 8 p.m.

A hotel employee noticed the suspect walking back and forth in an agitated manner on the balcony on Monday afternoon. The suspect told the employee he had killed a woman. Police found the woman, lying face up on the bed with a cord around her neck.

Police said the suspect, who is a company employee from Fujimino in Saitama Prefecture, told them he and the victim had dated each other when they were in high school.

3 Comments
Suspect said he and the victim had dated each other when they were in high school.

Is that his excuse?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why would she go to a hotel with her ex boyfriend? Weird

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Two lives over due to immaturity and inability to control anger.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

