19-year-old arrested for threatening to kill police officers in ‘koban’

NAGOYA

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Nagoya for threatening to kill two police officers after he entered a “koban” (police box) with a knife and a PET bottle filled with kerosene.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:50 p.m. at the koban in Minato Ward. The suspect, a company employee who cannot be named because he is a minor, brandished a fruit knife in one hand and the PET bottle in his other hand, Fuji TV reported.

At the time, there were two police officers, aged 31 and 29, in the koban. Police said the suspect shouted: “I’m going to kill you” and started shaking the liquid out of the PET bottle on the floor.

The two officers quickly subdued the man who had a lighter and another knife in his pocket. No one was injured during the struggle.

The lad clearly lacks understanding of how kerosene combusts.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

