crime

19-year-old arrested over fatal hit-and-run of 87-year-old woman

GUNMA

Police in Fujioka, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after he hit and killed an 87-year-old woman.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. on Monday. Fuji TV quoted police as saying that the victim, Michiko Arai, was walking on a crossing on a narrow road when she was hit by a car that kept going. Early Tuesday morning, the suspect, who cannot be named because he is legally a minor, turned himself in at a police box in Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture, where he lives. He had been in Gunma to attend a Coming-of-Age Day ceremony on Monday.

Police said the suspect, who is a second-year private university student, has admitted to the charge and they are questioning him about whether he was intoxicated at the time of the hit-and-run.

