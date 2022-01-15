Newsletter Signup Register / Login
19-year-old arrested over fire that destroyed Osaka warehouse

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 19-year-old youth on suspicion of arson over a fire that destroyed more than half of a company’s warehouse in November.

Police aid the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is accused of setting fire to a six-floor warehouse of Hitachi Transport System West Japan Co in Konohana Ward at around 9 a.m. on Nov 29, Sankei Shimbun reported. The fire destroyed about 38,000 square meters of the 60,000-square-meter facility.

It took firefighters five days to completely extinguish the blaze. About 130 workers were in the warehouse when the fire began but there were no injuries. The company said medical supplies and food products were destroyed in the fire.

Police said the suspect, who is a temp worker for the company, has admitted using a lighter to set fire to cardboard boxes on the first floor. He was quoted as saying his co-workers were bullying him, so he started the fire in the hope of being assigned somewhere else.

The suspect was questioned by police after a fire occurred at another warehouse of the same company in Osaka’s Nishiyodogawa Ward on Thursday morning. The suspect was working there at the time.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

