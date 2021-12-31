19-year-old arrested over hit-and-run death of 73-year-old woman

Police in Katsuragi, Nara Prefecture, on Friday arrested a 19-year-old youth on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a 73-year-old woman and then left the scene,

According to police, the driver, who cannot be named because he is a minor, said he recalls hitting something but did not know what he hit, Sankei Shimbun reported. The incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. on Dec 27 along National Route 166.

Police said they identified the driver after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

