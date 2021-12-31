Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

19-year-old arrested over hit-and-run death of 73-year-old woman

0 Comments
NARA

Police in Katsuragi, Nara Prefecture, on Friday arrested a 19-year-old youth on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a 73-year-old woman and then left the scene,

According to police, the driver, who cannot be named because he is a minor, said he recalls hitting something but did not know what he hit, Sankei Shimbun reported. The incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. on Dec 27 along National Route 166.

Police said they identified the driver after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog