19-year-old arrested over hotel stabbing that left woman dead, man injured

Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed a 31-year-old female sex worker at a hotel on Tuesday. The suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, also stabbed the woman’s male companion.

Police said the suspect has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he became “interested in killing” after watching a film of people being murdered on the internet, Sankei Shimbun reported. He also told police that “the sex industry is not helping with the declining birthrate and aging population” in Japan.

Police said the suspect checked into the hotel at 3:30 p.m., shortly before the woman, Michi Mamoriya, arrived at 3:45 p.m. It is believed she and the suspect got into an argument because she used the room phone to call her male companion and ask him to come and help her. After that, the suspect stabbed Mamoriya around 70 times, police said.

When her 25-year-old companion arrived, he knocked on the door, then went into the room where he also was attacked. The suspect fled from the hotel, leaving a blood-stained knife in the hotel corridor, police said. The male victim was able to call 119.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday in Akiruno, Tokyo.

