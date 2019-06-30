19-year-old arrested over man’s death in Osaka bar

Police in Osaka on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old youth on suspicion of killing a 69-year-old man at a bar.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, has admitted to the charge and said he beat the man, Noboru Morita, after they got into an argument, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the incident occurred at around 12:45 a.m. in the bar in Nishinari Ward. The woman who manages the bar called police and reported that two customers were fighting.

Morita was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead due to loss of blood. Police said the suspect and Morita apparently did not know each other.

