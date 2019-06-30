Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

19-year-old arrested over man’s death in Osaka bar

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old youth on suspicion of killing a 69-year-old man at a bar.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, has admitted to the charge and said he beat the man, Noboru Morita, after they got into an argument, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the incident occurred at around 12:45 a.m. in the bar in Nishinari Ward. The woman who manages the bar called police and reported that two customers were fighting.

Morita was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead due to loss of blood. Police said the suspect and Morita apparently did not know each other.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 26, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Government Passes Law to Support Foreign Residents Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Mamas

5 More Baby-Friendly Cafes That You Don’t Want To Miss

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cities

Tsuruoka

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

#KuToo: What Do Women in Japan Think About the Movement?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Tweet of the Week #37: Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Subtitles Stink

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK