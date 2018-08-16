19-year-old arrested over murder of mother

Police in Ginowan, Okinawa, have arrested a 19-year-old youth on suspicion of killing his 59-year-old mother at their apartment.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, stabbed his mother in the chest several times early on Wednesday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police received a call from the woman’s daughter, who had come to visit her, at around 1:40 p.m. She said that her mother, who worked as a caregiver, was lying on her bed, bleeding from several stab wounds to the chest. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. A bloodied knife was found in the room.

The woman’s 19-year-old son, who was walking along a street, was detained for questioning and charged with murder late Wednesday. Police said he admitted to killing his mother but has so far given no motive.

The victim and her son lived alone.

