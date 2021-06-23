19-year-old arrested over murder of sex worker at hotel also charged with attempted murder

Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have added a charge of attempted murder against a 19-year-old male who has already been arrested on suspicion of killing a 31-year-old sex worker at a hotel this month.

Police said the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, checked into the hotel at 3:30 p.m. on June 1, shortly before the woman, Michi Mamoriya, arrived at 3:45 p.m. It is believed she and the suspect got into an argument because she used the room phone to call her male companion and asked him to come and help her. After that, the suspect stabbed Mamoriya around 70 times, police said.

When her 25-year-old companion arrived, he knocked on the door, then went into the room where he also was attacked. The suspect fled from the hotel, leaving a blood-stained knife in the hotel corridor. The male victim was able to call 119.

The suspect was arrested in Akiruno, Tokyo, on June 2, on suspicion of killing Mamoriya. This week, he was also charged with the attempted murder of Mamoriya’s male colleague.

Police said at a news conference on Tuesday that video footage, taken inside the hotel room before the killing, was retrieved from the suspect's smartphone. In the footage, Mamoriya warns the suspect not to film anything. The suspect then complies with her request, and the footage stops.

After his arrest, the suspect was quoted by police as saying he pretended to be a client when he arranged the meeting. He said he became “interested in killing someone” after watching a film of people being murdered on the internet. He also told police that “the sex industry is not helping with the declining birthrate and aging population” in Japan.

