19-year-old drunk driver arrested after passenger dies in crash

Police in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old youth on suspicion of drunk driving and negligent driving resulting in death.
According to police, the driver crashed a minivan into a roadside pole at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, causing the back seat passenger to be flung out of the vehicle, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the driver failed to make a sharp left turn and crashed into the pole in the opposite lane.
The collision caused the vehicle's sliding door to come off, resulting in Ryuto Sakai, 19, who was in the rear seat, being flung out of the minivan by the impact. Sakai was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to severe head injuries.
Police said the driver's alcohol breath test had a reading above the legal alcohol limit.© Japan Today
tooheysnew
Isn’t the legal limit 0% ?
Brian Wheway
The limit is 0.03 g of alcohol in the blood. That is to say one beer on average for women and a little more than one beer for men, and you would be over the limit.
If you are pulled over in Japan and are found to have a blood alcohol concentration(BAC) of 0.03 or above, you are considered legally intoxicated and guilty of drunk driving. The criteria for driving under the influence of alcohol are 0.3mg in 1ml of blood or 0.15ml in 1L of breath.
Harry_Gatto
It might as well be.
The limits for driving under the influence of alcohol are 0.3mg in 1ml of blood or 0.15ml in 1L of breath.
However if, in the opinion of the police, the presence of any amount of alcohol in your blood has impaired your driving then you are judged to be over the limit. Therefore, for all intents and purposes, the limit is ZERO.
Do not drink and drive.
Brian Wheway
Here is another artical ive found:
There are severe penalties in Japan for drinking and driving. In 2007, Japan increased the severity of its punishments for drunk driving, moving toward a zero tolerance policy. Even someone who provides a vehicle to the person found to be drunk driving can be punished in the same fashion as the driver himself. What’s more, those adults who ride in the car with a drunk driver are also at risk of being punished for allowing the irresponsible behavior. Japan’s crack down on drunk driving means you should be very aware of the alcohol concentration limits enforced in Japan and the applicable punishments for drunk driving. Read on to learn more.