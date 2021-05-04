19-year-old drunk driver arrested after passenger dies in crash

Police in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old youth on suspicion of drunk driving and negligent driving resulting in death.

According to police, the driver crashed a minivan into a roadside pole at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, causing the back seat passenger to be flung out of the vehicle, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the driver failed to make a sharp left turn and crashed into the pole in the opposite lane.

The collision caused the vehicle's sliding door to come off, resulting in Ryuto Sakai, 19, who was in the rear seat, being flung out of the minivan by the impact. Sakai was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to severe head injuries.

Police said the driver's alcohol breath test had a reading above the legal alcohol limit.

