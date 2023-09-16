Newsletter Signup Register / Login
19-year-old gets 24 years in prison for killing parents

The Saga District Court has sentenced a 19-year-old man to 24 years in prison for killing his parents during an act of rage because of long-time harsh treatment by his father.

The defendant was arrested on suspicion of killing his parents in Tosu, Saga Prefecture, in March. He was initially remanded to the Saga Family Court but was sent back to public prosecutors, Kyodo News reported.

The defendant was the eldest son of the victims who were fatally stabbed at their home. The bodies of the father, who was in his 50s, and the mother who was in her 40s, were found by their teenage daughter in the first-floor living room at about 5:30 p.m. on March 9. Both victims had been stabbed in the neck.

The suspect, who is a university student in Fukuoka, was staying with his family but was not at home when his sister discovered the bodies. An alert was put out for him and he was detained while sitting by himself in a car in a convenience store parking lot in Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, at around 10 p.m. that night after his whereabouts were traced through his smartphone. Several knives were found in the car.

During the opening sessions of his trial on Sept 5, he told the court that he had been on the receiving end of harsh discipline from his father for a long time and he couldn’t take it anymore. Regarding his mother’s death, he expressed regret, saying he didn’t want to kill her but she had witnessed him killing his father.

The court handed down its verdict on Friday.

