crime

19-year-old gets 7-12 years for murder of man over telephone scam dispute

SAITAMA

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 19-year-old man to between seven and 12 years in prison for killing a 31-year-old man whose body was found inside a minivan in the parking lot of an apartment building in Wako City on May 10, 2020.

The defendant, who cannot be named because he is a minor, and a 24-year-old man were arrested on charges of murder and abandoning a corpse, Sankei Shimbun reported. The 24-year-old suspect, Kodai Igarashi, has already received a four-year prison term.

According to the court ruling on Thursday, the two men and the victim, Kazumasa Iwabuchi, ran a telephone scam operation targeting elderly people. Police said the three apparently had a dispute, which resulted in Iwabuchi’s death.

A resident of the apartment building called 110 on May 10 and reported that a white minivan had been parked in the same spot for about a week. When police arrived, they found Iwabuchi’s body wrapped and bound in a blanket, with his feet protruding, in the back of the vehicle.

The body had begun to decay but several knife wounds were evident in the upper part. A knife was found in the minivan.

The minivan had been reported stolen from a company parking lot in Tokyo on April 13. Surveillance camera footage showed two men resembling the suspects getting into the minivan. Furthermore, DNA in the minivan matched that of the 19-year-old suspect.

