19-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run

A 19-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Higashi-Osaka City on Saturday morning.

A passerby called 110 at around 12:20 a.m. and said a girl was lying on the road, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl, Maiko Kubo, who was a university student, was taken to hospital where she died at around 5 a.m. due to extensive injuries, police said.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the vehicle that hit her.

