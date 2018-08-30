Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

19-year-old man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend pleads guilty

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 19-year-old man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend in May, 2017, pleaded guilty as his trial began in Tokyo.

During the opening session at the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday, the suspect — who cannot be named because he is a minor — pleaded guilty to killing Mai Sato, then 17, at her apartment on May 3, 2017, Fuji TV reported. Her family were away for a few days at the time.

The court heard that the defendant admitted to choking Sato. He also tried to drown her in a bathtub, as water was detected in her lungs. Police said he went home but came back early the next morning and set fire to the girl's second-floor apartment, using a lighter.

According to prosecutors, the suspect told police that he had strangled Sato after she informed him she was pregnant and wanted to die because she wouldn’t be able to cope with child-rearing. He told police he also wanted to die, so when he came back the next morning, he stayed in the apartment as it burned. But he changed his mind and called 119. He was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and then released.

The suspect initially told police that after seeing smoke coming from the girl's second-floor apartment, he had entered it from a balcony to save her. But due to his conflicting accounts of the incident, police became suspicious and arrested him.

Prosecutors then decided that he should undergo a psychiatric evaluation which determined that he was mentally fit to stand trial.

The trial is being held under the lay judge system.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Kongobu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Bringing Businesses To Life Through The Lens With Photographer Tia Haygood

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Nature

Togakushi Village

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

5 Unnecessary Things Tourists Do When Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Local Search Tips for Planning a Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN