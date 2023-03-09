Newsletter Signup Register / Login
19-year-old man arrested over murder of parents in Saga

SAGA

Police in Tosu, Saga Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of killing his parents at their home.

According to police, the bodies of the father, who was in his 50s, and the mother who was in her 40s, were found by their teenager daughter in the first-floor living room at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported. She called 119.

Police said both victims had been stabbed in the neck. They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the victims’ 19-year-old son, who is a university student in Fukuoka, was staying with his family but was not at home when his sister discovered the bodies. An alert was put out for him and he was detained while sitting by himself in a car in a convenience store parking lot in Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, at around 10 p.m. on Thursday night after his whereabouts were traced through his smartphone. Several knives were found in the car.

Police said the suspect has admitted to killing his parents but has so far given no motive.

