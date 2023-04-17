Newsletter Signup Register / Login
19-year-old man dies of apparent illness while in police custody in Tokyo

TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday that a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violating the Cannabis Control Law died in custody at Takashimadaira police station in Itabashi Ward.

Police said they believe the man apparently died of an illness and will investigate to see whether he was treated appropriately during his confinement, Kyodo News reported Monday.

According to police reports, an officer discovered the detainee lying face down and motionless on a futon in his cell at around 5 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later without having regained consciousness.

Police said the man was arrested on April 13. It appears he suffered from a chronic illness but did not take any medicine while at the police station. On Friday, he developed a fever and felt nauseous, and his condition worsened on Saturday.

He was scheduled to be examined at a hospital on Sunday, police said, adding an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

his condition worsened on Saturday

Then he should have received medical care on Saturday, and he would have been alive today. But... this is not just a Japanese problem. It is common in other countries as well:

*"The death of George Floyd left an indelible mark in our collective memory as we watched images of brutal force inflicted on him by the police. When Mr. Floyd cried out that he could not breathe during the eight minutes that an officer kneeled on his neck, the deadly consequences played out on our screens. While such visceral imagery is usually not captured in incidents involving denial of medical care, those taken into custody all too often suffer significant harm or death due to rampant denial of medical care by law enforcement, either in the field or in the jails."*

