crime

19-year-old man fatally stabbed on road in Kagawa Prefecture

0 Comments
TAKAMATSU, Kagawa

A 19-year-old man was found stabbed on a road in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, on Thursday night. Police said they are speaking with several of the victim’s acquaintances who were with him at the time.

According to police, someone called 119 at around 7:50 p.m., saying that a man was lying collapsed on the road, bleeding from a knife wound, NHK reported. The man was taken to hospital but died shortly after arrival. 

Police said the man had been stabbed in the left side and that a carving knife was found near him on the road. They said they are questioning a group of men who were apparently with the victim before he was stabbed.

