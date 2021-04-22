Newsletter Signup Register / Login
19-year-old mother charged with murder of newborn son

GUNMA

Gunma Prefectural Police have added another charge against a 19-year-old mother, already under arrest for abandoning the body of her newborn son, on suspicion of killing the infant.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because she is a minor, works at a restaurant and lives in Maebashi, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect allegedly killed her infant son after giving birth at around midnight on March 25 by blocking his mouth and nose, inside the bathroom of her 21-year-old boyfriend’s home.

According to police reports, there were no visible injuries inflicted on the infant’s body. 

Police quoted the mother as saying, “I didn’t want people to know that I gave birth to a baby.”

The suspect and her boyfriend, Omito Seki, who works at a bar, were arrested on April 2 on suspicion of abandoning the baby’s body in a plastic bag.

