19-year-old student arrested for attempted rape of woman in unmanned police box

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 19-year-old university student on suspicion of attempted rape after he chased a woman into an empty koban (police box) where he tried to sexually assault her.

According to police, the incident occurred before dawn on Sept 16 in Katsushika Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the woman, in her 20s, was walking home when the suspect rode up behind her on a bicycle. He said to her, “You’re cute,” and started to grope her. The woman broke free and ran to seek help at the koban which was about 40 meters away. But there were no police officers present at the time.

The suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, followed the woman on his bike, then went into the koban after her. The woman managed to resist his sexual advances and he fled.

Police said the suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday, was identified after his image was captured on surveillance camera footage inside the police box. Police said he claims that he doesn’t recollect the incident.

The Metropolitan Police Department issued an apology and said that police boxes are occasionally unmanned when officers are out responding to incidents or on patrol.

