19-year-old suspect arrested over house break-in, robbery, assault last year

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and assault after he allegedly broke into a home last December.

Police said the suspect, who has denied the allegations, is accused of stealing 50,000 yen, and injuring the 66-year-old male resident by punching him in the face in the early hours of Dec 22, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the suspect lives in Nonoichi City, Ishikawa Prefecture, and claims to work in the apparel industry.

Police believe the suspect and two accomplices may have been recruited through an encrypted mobile app to carry out the robbery.

Police identified the suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage taken outside the victim’s house.

The suspect was also seen with two other men at a convenience store about 3 km away just before the robbery. They got into a car and headed in the direction of the victim’s house.

