19-year-old suspect in murder of sex worker at hotel to be sent to family court

Prosecutors in Tachikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have decided to send a 19-year-old male suspect, arrested over the murder of a 31-year-old sex worker at a hotel, to be tried in a family court.

The decision comes after the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, completed a three-month psychiatric evaluation to determine if he could be held criminally responsible for his actions, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, the suspect checked into the hotel at 3:30 p.m. on June 1, shortly before the woman, Michi Mamoriya, arrived at 3:45 p.m. It is believed she and the suspect got into an argument because she used the room phone to call her male companion and asked him to come and help her. After that, the suspect stabbed Mamoriya around 70 times, police said.

When her 25-year-old companion arrived, he knocked on the door, then went into the room where he also was attacked. The suspect fled from the hotel, leaving a blood-stained knife in the hotel corridor. The male victim was able to call 119.

The suspect was arrested in Akiruno, Tokyo, on June 2. He was also charged with the attempted murder of Mamoriya’s male colleague.

Video footage, taken inside the hotel room before the killing, was retrieved from the suspect's smartphone. In the footage, Mamoriya warns the suspect not to film anything. The suspect then complies with her request, and the footage stops.

After his arrest, the suspect was quoted by police as saying he pretended to be a client when he arranged the meeting. He said he became “interested in killing someone” after watching a film of people being murdered on the internet. He also told police that “the sex industry is not helping with the declining birthrate and aging population” in Japan.

