19-year-old U.S. Marine arrested in Okinawa for alleged home intrusion

Okinawa police said they arrested a 19-year-old U.S. Marine private first class stationed at Camp Foster on Saturday on suspicion of unlawful entry into a residence in Chatan, though he has denied the allegation.

The suspect is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident. He allegedly entered the home around 7 a.m. on the day without a legitimate reason, according to the police.

A witness reported seeing "a strange person trying to open the door," the police said, adding the man fled the scene but was later found in the nearby city of Ginowan.

