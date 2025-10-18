19-year-old U.S. Marine arrested in Okinawa for alleged home intrusion

Okinawa police said they arrested a 19-year-old U.S. Marine private first class stationed at Camp Foster on Saturday on suspicion of unlawful entry into a residence in Chatan, though he has denied the allegation.
The suspect is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident. He allegedly entered the home around 7 a.m. on the day without a legitimate reason, according to the police.
A witness reported seeing "a strange person trying to open the door," the police said, adding the man fled the scene but was later found in the nearby city of Ginowan.© KYODO
7 Comments
Fighto!
I ask yet again - where do the US Marines recruit from? Shopping malls for school dropouts? Street gang members?
They should all have the riot act read to them before being sent overseas. This criminal will need to be sent home in disgrace, Japan clearly isn't for him.
njca4
I’m not well informed about the law here. Does he have to actually enter the house to be arrested for home intrusion, or just try to enter ?
JJE
Extremely fortunate no civilian was the victim of a sexual assault, rape or homicide.
These types of crimes by this bunch will drop to zero when the malign presence does.
DanteKH
So did he actually enter the house, or he just tried to enter? The witness said thst he only tried to enter.
If he entered the house, who was inside the house? Did they report to police?
As always, JT articles are overly incomplete and ambiguous.
MiuraAnjin
Was he packing udon?
NCIS Reruns
They are translated from bulletins issued by the domestic news agencies, which are obliged to repeat the vague statements issued by the police. Until a criminal suspect is actually indicted by the local prosecutor, therefore, nothing can be said with any certainty.
Tamarama
You aren't entering somebody else's house in Ginowan by accident if you are a lost US Serviceman, and the fact that he did the Harry Holt tells you everything you need to know about intention.
Uniformed criminal.