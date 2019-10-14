Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

19-year-old woman arrested for abandoning corpse of newborn son

TOKYO

Police in Higashimurayama, Tokyo, on Monday arrested a 19-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of her newborn son after giving birth at her home.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because she is a minor, gave birth to her son at her home in late September and then placed the infant’s body, with his umbilical cord still attached, inside a plastic bag and put it in a cardboard box, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Her mother discovered the box on Monday after noticing a foul odor coming from her daughter’s room. She then took her daughter to the police station. 

Police said the suspect told them there was no crying or movement from the baby when he was born and she thought he was dead.

The suspect lives with her older sister and mother.

Sad in all senses and not much more can be said.

So she had a baby in her room and she didn't think to tell her mother? Maybe she didn't want her family to think she was promiscuous, but having a babies decomposing corpse in her closet, that was okay.

She killed her baby, but we wouldn't want to embarrass her by releasing her name.

You know, I was shocked by the frequency of these kinds of deaths when I first came to Japan. Babies being put in the trash, boxes, wardrobes and train lockers or just cast onto a riverbank. However, after nearly two decades living in Japan it no longer shocks me. Of course it disgusts me, but my only comment is, "Another one?" These women have many options, but the stresses of the society will not allow them to break the 'wa' and take the appropriate action. Disgusting!

How about an article on the reasons that this is becoming inceasingly frequent?

