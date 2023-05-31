19-year-old woman arrested for abandoning newborn baby

Police in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby girl last month.

According to police, the woman, who cannot be named because she is a minor, gave birth to the infant early in the morning on May 16 in the toilet of an apartment she shares with three other men and women, Kyodo News reported.

The infant’s body, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found in a canal with water about 20 cms deep by a passerby at around 4 p.m. the same day.

Police said the three people who shared the apartment with the woman told them they had no idea she was pregnant.

The woman was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage of the area, police said.

