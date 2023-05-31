Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

19-year-old woman arrested for abandoning newborn baby

3 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby girl last month.

According to police, the woman, who cannot be named because she is a minor, gave birth to the infant early in the morning on May 16 in the toilet of an apartment she shares with three other men and women, Kyodo News reported.

The infant’s body, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found in a canal with water about 20 cms deep by a passerby at around 4 p.m. the same day.

Police said the three people who shared the apartment with the woman told them they had no idea she was pregnant.

The woman was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage of the area, police said.

3 Comments
Clearly the Govt. should establish serious adoption program. So many sad married couples want and could afford a child, while young people wouldn't be forced to destroy life, both theirs and the newborn!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I would test those guys DNA to make sure they are telling the truth as it seems a little bit shabby for me they haven't been involved.

Besides place she lives sounds like brothel maybe she was forced to do it?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

This is not abandoning a body. It is murder.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Her roommates said they had no idea she was pregnant? That's an outright lie.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

