19-year-old woman arrested over theft of ¥13 mil watch on 'papa-katsu' date

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing a watch worth about 13 million yen from a 37-year-old company executive with whom she was having a papa-papa katsu date.
Papa-papa katsu dating refers to young women who are paid by older, rich men to go out with them.
Police said the woman, a private university student, had dinner with the man at a restaurant and then went with him to a love hotel in Tokyo’s Minato Ward at around 9 p.m. on July 21, Sankei Shimbun reported. She is alleged to have stolen the man’s watch while he was in the shower and then left the hotel room.
The woman was arrested after she and her manager went to a pawn shop the next day to sell the watch
Police said at least 10 men have reported the theft of high-end wristwatches by the same woman whom they all met on a dating app. The total value of the stolen watches is estimated at 35 million yen.
Police said the woman has admitted to the thefts.
stickman1760
If you are stupid enough to wear a watch like that on such a date, you deserve to have it stolen.
miss_oikawa
Her "manager"? lol, please explain
miss_oikawa
And why is it papa-papa katsu, not papa katsu??
OssanAmerica
Whar a pair of losers.
Mable
LOL. I can’t help but laugh when I think of these creepy salaryman who let the girl treat him like a living ATM so he can get a few compliments and feel attractive. The only thing that I consider more dasai is going to a hostess bar.
Random
In my country we call the ‘manager’ her pimp.
snowymountainhell
Her pimp “manager” assisted her in the attempt at ‘conversion’ of known stolen goods. He’s also guilty but gets to slink away?
Yubaru
Nice to see JT get up with the times here and acknowledge that at 19 years old, she is a woman.
Oh wait, my bad, when the female is a victim, they get referred to as girls, not when they are the alleged perp!
Manager? Gimmie a break, he's a PIMP!
Yrral
Honeypot Tenderoni,he should of known better to pick up a strange woman
Mable
He got what was coming. Luxury watches are an investment that you lock into your safe or only wear them during very, very special occasions. This guy probably has such a low self-esteem that he hoped his watch would make him more desirable.
ShinkansenCaboose
She was heard saying to him before she left, “Watch my next Trick”!
Mizuame
Should be PanPan-papa katsu?