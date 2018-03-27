19-year-old woman attacked by man with hammer

A 19-year-old woman was suddenly attacked by a man with a hammer at a busy intersection near a train station in Kosaka, Higashi-Osaka City, on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Fuji TV reported that police received a call alerting them that a man had hit a woman in the head with a hammer and that she was bleeding from the injury.

Police said the victim was waiting for the traffic light to turn green at the intersection near Kawachi-Kosaka Station on the Kintetsu Railway’s Nara Line, when the man suddenly hit her with a hammer. She was taken to hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The assailant was subdued by pedestrians and later arrested on a charge of attempted murder. Police said the man has been rambling incoherently since his arrest. He was quoted as admitting that he hit the woman but added he doesn't know why he did it.

