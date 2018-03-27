Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

19-year-old woman attacked by man with hammer

1 Comment
OSAKA

A 19-year-old woman was suddenly attacked by a man with a hammer at a busy intersection near a train station in Kosaka, Higashi-Osaka City, on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Fuji TV reported that police received a call alerting them that a man had hit a woman in the head with a hammer and that she was bleeding from the injury.

Police said the victim was waiting for the traffic light to turn green at the intersection near Kawachi-Kosaka Station on the Kintetsu Railway’s Nara Line, when the man suddenly hit her with a hammer. She was taken to hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The assailant was subdued by pedestrians and later arrested on a charge of attempted murder. Police said the man has been rambling incoherently since his arrest. He was quoted as admitting that he hit the woman but added he doesn't know why he did it.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

He was quoted as admitting that he hit the woman but added he doesn't know why he did it.

Well, that's new ! Mental illness or drugs maybe ?

Good on the people who helped too.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Lifestyle

5 Of Tokyo’s Best Zakkaten (Variety Shops) To Spice Up Your Life

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week in Japan, March 26-April 1, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

36 Hours in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Kenroku-en

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Food & Drink

Recipe: Miso Soup With Poached Egg

Savvy Tokyo