19-year-old woman found dead in apartment; boyfriend arrested

Police in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend at her apartment on Sunday.

According to police, the management company of the apartment complex where Chiara Higashikawa lived, received a call from a relative saying they had been unable to contact her, NTV reported. The management company called the police.

When the police arrived at around 2 p.m., they found the naked body of Higashikawa, a company employee, lying face up in the hallway at the entrance. Police said she had multiple stab wounds and a knife was stuck in her chest. The door to the apartment was unlocked.

Police late Sunday detained the victim’s boyfriend, Rikuto Ando, a part-time employee from Toyota City, after the car he was driving was involved in an accident in Kyoto Prefecture.

Police said he has admitted to killing Higashikawa sometime on Saturday night.

