19-year-old woman to be indicted in Asahikawa high school girl murder case

A 19-year-old woman who was referred to the family court for her part in the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, has been sent back to prosecutors.

The woman was referred to the family court on July 3, but was sent back to prosecutors this week by the Asahikawa Family Court which ruled that she should be tried as an adult, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The suspect and another woman, Riko Uchida, 21, have been charged with killing Runa Murayama, a high school girl, on April 19 by forcing her off a bridge into a river. Murayama fell 10 meters from the girder of a suspension bridge into the water in a mountainous area of Asahikawa.

Police say the incident occurred after the victim posted a photo of Uchida on social media without her permission. The two suspects are believed to have threatened Murayama, locked her up in a car and taken her to the bridge. They ordered the victim to take off her clothes, kicked her in the lower back, and made her sit on the railing of a bridge, yelling at her to "fall off" and "die," before she eventually fell.

The victim's body was found downstream of the river in late May after she was reported missing by her relatives on April 22. The cause of death was drowning.

A 16-year-old boy has also been arrested for allegedly threatening Murayama and taking her money on April 18.

© Japan Today/Kyodo