crime

19-year-old woman who gave birth in toilet arrested over infant’s death

YAMANASHI

Police in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of a baby boy after she gave birth to him in the toilet at the house where she lives with her parents.

According to police, the woman, who is a part-time worker, gave birth to the infant at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported. She wrapped the body in a towel and placed it in a garbage bag which she left in her bedroom where her mother found it.

The woman’s parents accompanied her to a police station at around 8 p.m. and arrested on Thursday. She was quoted by police as saying the baby wasn’t breathing when he was born.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the baby’s cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

