crime

19-year-old woman who gave birth in toilet charged with killing infant

YAMANASHI

Police in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture, have charged a 19-year-old woman initially arrested for abandoning the corpse of a baby boy after she gave birth to him in the toilet, with killing the infant.

According to police, the woman, who is a part-time worker, gave birth to the infant at around 4 p.m. on March 22, Kyodo News reported. She wrapped the body in a towel and placed it in a garbage bag which she left in her bedroom where her mother found it.

The woman’s parents accompanied her to a police station at around 8 p.m. the same day and she was arrested the next morning. She was quoted by police as saying the baby wasn’t breathing when he was born.

Police said an autopsy revealed the infant had been choked to death. On Thursday, police changed the charge against the woman from abandoning a body to murder.

