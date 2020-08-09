Worker at care home for elderly arrested for assaulting 97-year-old resident

Police in Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old man employed at a care home for elderly people on suspicion of assaulting a 97-year-old female resident.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, beat the woman several times with his right fist while she was in her room at around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman suffered serious injuries to the left side of her upper body, including eight broken ribs. Doctors said she may be in hospital for at least three months.

After the suspect left, another employee noticed the woman in pain and called 119. The woman was taken to hospital where doctors contacted police.

Police said the suspect told them he beat the woman just after changing her diaper. He said he had been busy all day and had not had time for a break and he “just exploded.”

