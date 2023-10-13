Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Security personnel stand outside the Nara District Court in Nara on Friday. Photo: KYODO
crime

1st pretrial procedure for Abe shooter held amid tight security

5 Comments
NARA

A Japanese court on Friday held its first meeting with lawyers and prosecutors to prepare for the trial of the suspected murderer of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe amid tightened security, after the delivery of a suspicious package led to the cancellation of the original June proceedings.

The defendant, Tetsuya Yamagami, 43, did not attend the closed-door pretrial procedure at the Nara District Court in western Japan. His first trial hearing is expected to be held next year at the earliest, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The pretrial proceedings allow court officials, prosecutors and lawyers to narrow down issues, review evidence and set the trial's schedule. Friday's meeting ended after about 20 minutes, according to Yamagami's defense team.

Yamagami stands accused of fatally shooting Abe with a handmade firearm during an election stump speech in Nara in July last year. The assassination of Japan's longest-serving prime minister shocked a nation where gun violence is rare.

According to his lawyers, Yamagami was planning to attend the pretrial procedure slated for June 12, but the furor over the suspicious package made him "think hard" about whether he should make an appearance on Friday.

Metal detectors were used during security checks at the Nara District Court on Friday.

On June 12, a cardboard box delivered to the court set off a metal detector alarm, which led to the building being cleared and the preparations for the trial that were planned for the day being canceled.

The box was later found to have only contained paper for a petition seeking leniency for Yamagami.

Yamagami has attracted sympathy among some of the public, who see him as a person whose life was ruined as one of the many victims of the Unification Church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification and known for its aggressive fundraising tactics.

Yamagami's mother, who was a follower of the church, is believed to have made donations totaling 100 million yen, which Yamagami has said during investigations financially ruined his family.

He has also told investigators that he targeted Abe due to perceived connections between the Unification Church and Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi.

According to his lawyers, Yamagami has shown interest in the government's decision to seek a court order to dissolve the Unification Church, which, if issued, is expected to lead to the South Korea-founded group losing its religious corporation status in Japan and deprive it of its tax benefits.

But his lawyers did not disclose details of the exchanges.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

It’s obvious he going to get the samurai style capital punishment called the hang

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Protecting him from who? People who associated with Unifications Church?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

According to his lawyers, Yamagami has shown interest in the government's decision to seek a court order to dissolve the Unification Church, which, if issued, is expected to lead to the South Korea-founded group losing its religious corporation status in Japan and deprive it of its tax benefits.

All of the timing and bureaucratic moves happening on these fronts in sync after a long delay is just coincidence.

Move along, nothing to see here.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Protecting him from who? People who associated with Unifications Church?

Them or the right wing ultranationalists who hate him because he exposed their fraud through killing their dear leader.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

According to his lawyers, Yamagami has shown interest in the government's decision to seek a court order to dissolve the Unification Church, which, if issued, is expected to lead to the South Korea-founded group losing its religious corporation status in Japan and deprive it of its tax benefits.

Without Yamagami's actions this would not have happened. They may as well call it Yamagami's law.

Looking forward to the trial where all the Abe family and politicians of many parties connections with the UC will be laid out in court.

The box was later found to have only contained paper for a petition seeking leniency for Yamagami.

Obviously wrong to commit murder but he does have a lot of sympathy with many in the general public.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

Challenges of Finding Apartments in Japan by a Real Estate Agent

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Oura Church

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands and Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Clothes Thrifting in Japan: How To Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Hair Care Products for Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Practice Music in Japanese Apartments or Find Studio Spaces

GaijinPot Blog