Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2,000 peaches stolen from Fukushima orchard

6 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

About 2,000 peaches which were ready for picking have been stolen from an orchard in Date, Fukushima Prefecture, police said Friday.

According to police and the orchard owner, a man in his 70s, the peaches were stolen sometime between late Wednesday afternoon and 8 a.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported.

The peaches, which were stolen from 30 trees, are valued at about 650,000 yen. They included the highly sought-after Akatsuki variety.

Police have stepped up patrols in several prefectures in the past few years following a spate of fruit thefts. Fukushima is the second largest peach-growing prefecture after Yamanashi. August is the peak season for peaches.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

An investment is one or two angry, loud dogs seems like a wise investment. There are technology options too, but maybe too complex for the old, rural farmer.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Who counted?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Someone like Fukushima fruit

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The "Product of Fukushima" items at a discount price in the supermarkets get a hard pass from me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Even when the farmer want to sell it, since it Fukushima product they need to sell in discount. Now someone stole it, when they want to sell it, they need to lower their price even more.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog