2,000 peaches stolen from Fukushima orchard

About 2,000 peaches which were ready for picking have been stolen from an orchard in Date, Fukushima Prefecture, police said Friday.
According to police and the orchard owner, a man in his 70s, the peaches were stolen sometime between late Wednesday afternoon and 8 a.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported.
The peaches, which were stolen from 30 trees, are valued at about 650,000 yen. They included the highly sought-after Akatsuki variety.
Police have stepped up patrols in several prefectures in the past few years following a spate of fruit thefts. Fukushima is the second largest peach-growing prefecture after Yamanashi. August is the peak season for peaches.© Japan Today
deanzaZZR
An investment is one or two angry, loud dogs seems like a wise investment. There are technology options too, but maybe too complex for the old, rural farmer.
Newgirlintown
Not again.
uaintseeme
Who counted?
wallace
Someone like Fukushima fruit
cuddly
The "Product of Fukushima" items at a discount price in the supermarkets get a hard pass from me.
sakurasuki
Even when the farmer want to sell it, since it Fukushima product they need to sell in discount. Now someone stole it, when they want to sell it, they need to lower their price even more.