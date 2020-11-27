Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 Israeli men served new warrants over smuggled drugs worth ¥15.1 bil

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Two Israeli residents of Japan were served with fresh arrest warrants Friday for allegedly smuggling into the country 237 kilograms of drugs with a street value estimated at 15.1 billion yen ($145 million).

Amnon Hanoh Tenenboim, 58, and Ofer Menachem Leibovich, 40, are suspected of bringing in the drugs illegally through a port in Yokohama via a ship from South Africa on Sept. 21, according to Kanagawa prefectural police.

Tenenboim has told the police he will talk to them only after he has spoken with his lawyer, while Leibovich has denied the allegations.

Yokohama customs officers found in October a large amount of illegal stimulants hidden inside machine tools used to produce plastic at the port.

The two were initially arrested on Nov 8 for allegedly trading in drugs when they appeared at a warehouse in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, which had been the destination for the machine tools.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog