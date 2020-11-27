2 Israeli men served new warrants over smuggled drugs worth ¥15.1 bil

Two Israeli residents of Japan were served with fresh arrest warrants Friday for allegedly smuggling into the country 237 kilograms of drugs with a street value estimated at 15.1 billion yen ($145 million).

Amnon Hanoh Tenenboim, 58, and Ofer Menachem Leibovich, 40, are suspected of bringing in the drugs illegally through a port in Yokohama via a ship from South Africa on Sept. 21, according to Kanagawa prefectural police.

Tenenboim has told the police he will talk to them only after he has spoken with his lawyer, while Leibovich has denied the allegations.

Yokohama customs officers found in October a large amount of illegal stimulants hidden inside machine tools used to produce plastic at the port.

The two were initially arrested on Nov 8 for allegedly trading in drugs when they appeared at a warehouse in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, which had been the destination for the machine tools.

