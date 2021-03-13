2 arrested after man dies following street fight in Tochigi

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing injury resulting in death after they got into a fight with a third man on a street in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:35 a.m. near the east exit of Oyama Station, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said witnesses saw the two men punching and kicking the victim, Hiromitsu Hiraga, 45, who worked in the food industry. One witness called 110 and reported seeing the victim lying on the ground, apparently unconscious.

Hiraga was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the two suspects, Shinji Matsumoto, 39, a real estate company director from Gyoda in Saitama Prefecture, and Kazuhiro Ishikawa, 36, a construction worker from Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, submitted to voluntary questioning and have pleaded not guilty.

