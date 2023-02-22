Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 arrested over murder, robbery of 90-year-old woman

TOKYO

Two men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of carrying out a fatal robbery at a 90-year-old woman's home in western Tokyo in January, a case believed to be linked to a string of burglaries seen across the country over the past year or so.

The series of break-ins are likely to have been ordered by a person or persons thought to have used the pseudonyms "Luffy" and "Kim" and to be among men recently deported to Japan from the Philippines.

Hiroyuki Nomura, a 52-year-old resident of Saitama Prefecture, was arrested on suspicion of the murder and robbery of Kinuyo Oshio in the city of Komae on Jan 19, according to investigative sources. Shogo Fukushima, a 34-year-old also from Saitama, was arrested on suspicion of acting as an accessory to the crime.

Nomura is suspected of breaking into Oshio's home before beating her to death, and stealing three luxury wristwatches and a diamond ring, while Fukushima is suspected of renting two cars the day before.

The police later found the cars, which had a smartphone left inside. The messages on the phone included what appear to be instructions sent from "Kim" using the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

The police suspect that "Kim" and "Luffy" are the aliases of one or more of Yuki Watanabe, 38, and three others who were deported from the Philippines earlier this month. They have been arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with scam cases.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Please. Please. After these two trash are convicted - hang them ASAP.

Not a single tear will be shed.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"... a case believed to be linked to a string of burglaries seen across the country over the past year or so."

And as we all know, Japan is the safest country in the world and we cannot think otherwise just because of one incident. However, violence in Japan has been increasing more and more.

Time to wake up and smell the truth.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

