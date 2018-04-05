2 arrested for helping renowned commentator Nishibe arrange suicide

Police arrested two acquaintances of conservative commentator Susumu Nishibe late Thursday for allegedly helping the 78-year-old in his suicide preparations in January.

Tetsugaku Kubota, 45, an employee of a unit of Tokyo Metropolitan Television Broadcasting Corp, and Tadashi Aoyama, 54, member of a study group set up by Nishibe, have both admitted to the allegation, the police said.

Kubota, who worked as a director of a TV panel program on which Nishibe was the moderator, was quoted by the police as saying he "respected Mr. Nishibe's view of life and death and wanted to lend support to him."

Aoyama told investigators he thought he "had to do it" as he had been helped by Nishibe for over 20 years, according to the police.

Nishibe, who hinted at his intention to kill himself in recent written works, was found in the Tama River in Tokyo's Ota Ward on the morning of Jan 21 and later confirmed dead at a hospital. He is believed to have drowned.

His body was tethered to a nearby tree using a rope and was partially held by a special belt. He also had a small bottle inside his mouth and a suicide note was found on a riverbed.

As Nishibe had hand disabilities, making it difficult for him to commit suicide unaided, police had been investigating possible third-party involvement in his death. On Friday, they raided five locations including the suspects' office and home in connection with the case.

Kubota and Aoyama are suspected to have prepared the tools Nishibe used in killing himself, to have driven him to the river and assisted him in putting on the belt. Security camera footage showed Nishibe walking with Kubota in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward in the early hours of the day his body was discovered.

Nishibe's daughter Satoko, 49, told reporters Friday she was surprised to learn her father had asked acquaintances to help him prepare to commit suicide. "They assisted because of my father's request. I am sorry," she said.

