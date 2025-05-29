 Japan Today
crime

2 arrested in Sapporo after beating man, leaving him with skull fracture

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested two men on suspicion of assault after they beat up a man his 30s.

According to police, Sora Yamaguchi, 22, a construction industry worker, and Yuta Sugawara, 24, a company employee, are accused of assaulting the man by repeatedly punching him on a street and in a park between 11:15 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sapporo TV reported.

After the assault, the victim was able to reach a nearby koban (police box) and report what happened. He was taken to hospital where doctors said he had suffered a skull fracture but his life was not in danger.

Police said the two suspects did not know the victim but are acquainted with a friend of the victim.

