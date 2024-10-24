2 arrested in suspected Japan bullet train ticket fraud operation

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of using stolen credit card details to buy and resell shinkansen bullet train tickets, Tokyo police said Thursday, in what may be a broader fraud operation.

Fraudulent ticket purchases via the JR Central website since January have hit 870 million yen, and the two are believed to be behind some of those transactions, according to the police.

Liu Hu, a 33-year-old Chinese national, and Vu Thi Chinh, a 28-year-old from Vietnam, both residents of Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, were arrested on suspicion of the unauthorized creation of electromagnetic records and theft.

The police suspect the two, in collusion with others, separately made illegal purchases of train tickets from station machines that they sold to ticket reselling businesses.

Credit card details used for purchasing may have been obtained via a phishing website, they said.

Liu was arrested in early August on suspicion of illegally buying 18 tickets with a total retail value of 240,000 yen, while Chinh was arrested in mid-July for allegedly buying 38 tickets valued at 460,000 yen.

The police have not revealed whether the two have admitted to the allegations.

© KYODO