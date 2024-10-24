 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 arrested in suspected Japan bullet train ticket fraud operation

0 Comments
TOKYO

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of using stolen credit card details to buy and resell shinkansen bullet train tickets, Tokyo police said Thursday, in what may be a broader fraud operation.

Fraudulent ticket purchases via the JR Central website since January have hit 870 million yen, and the two are believed to be behind some of those transactions, according to the police.

Liu Hu, a 33-year-old Chinese national, and Vu Thi Chinh, a 28-year-old from Vietnam, both residents of Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, were arrested on suspicion of the unauthorized creation of electromagnetic records and theft.

The police suspect the two, in collusion with others, separately made illegal purchases of train tickets from station machines that they sold to ticket reselling businesses.

Credit card details used for purchasing may have been obtained via a phishing website, they said.

Liu was arrested in early August on suspicion of illegally buying 18 tickets with a total retail value of 240,000 yen, while Chinh was arrested in mid-July for allegedly buying 38 tickets valued at 460,000 yen.

The police have not revealed whether the two have admitted to the allegations.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo