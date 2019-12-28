Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 arrested over murder of man who reported burglar in his home

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of killing a 67-year-old man minutes after he reported a burglar in his home earlier this month in Ome, Tokyo.

Police said the two suspects, a 31-year-old South Korean man and a 25-year-old Japanese man, are accused of killing Kazuo Ogawa in the early hours of Dec 14, Fuji TV reported.

Ogawa called 110 at around 1:50 a.m. and said that "a plump man wearing a blue jacket, white hat and face mask" was downstairs in his home. When police arrived just after 2 a.m., Ogawa was found collapsed in the dining kitchen room. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead from having been beaten about the head by a blunt object.

Police said Ogawa was known in the neighborhood to have a lot of money in the house. A neighbor told reporters, "He once showed me a duralumin briefcase containing 100 million yen. Everyone knew about his money.”

This suitcase was reportedly left untouched in a building adjacent to the main wing of the house. Police said the inside was padded with paper, and the surface covered in only 100,000 yen in cash.

Police have learned that the two suspects, who until recently worked at the same construction company in Kyoto, boarded a bus and got off at a station near the victim’s home. Police believe that after Ogawa spotted one of them, they killed him and then fled.

Police said nearby street surveillance camera footage showed one man using a cell phone walking away from the house to a white car parked about 150 meters from Ogawa's home.  According to police reports, an accomplice – as yet unknown – drove the two suspects 20 kilometers to Hachioji Station. They were then seen going into a clothing store where they apparently bought and put on new clothes.

The two suspects were sent to prosecutors on Saturday. However, police did not say whether they have admitted to the charge or not.

