2 bodies found at Osaka nursing home in suspected murder-suicide

Two bodies were found on the premises of a nursing home in Osaka on Wednesday in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies ― one of them a 68-year-old woman employee and the other a 72-year-old male resident ― were found at around 6:30 a.m. at the facility in Hirano Ward, Fuji TV reported. The man was found in the car parking lot, while the woman, who had been beaten about the head several times, was found in the first-floor staff room. Police believe the man killed the woman and then committed suicide.

Another employee found the man’s body in the parking lot and called 119.

A blood-stained hammer, believed to have been used to kill the woman, and a stepladder were found on the balcony of the 7th-floor room where the man lived.

Police believe that after killing the woman sometime early in the morning, the man went back to his room and jumped from the balcony to his death.

The woman was on night duty by herself. Police are questioning staff to see if there had been any trouble between the two.

