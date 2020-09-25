2 bogus gas company employees rob elderly couple

Two men posing as gas company employees talked their way into the apartment of an elderly couple in Tokyo, stole an ATM card and cleaned out their bank account, police said.

According to police, the two men knocked on the door of the apartment in Adachi Ward at around 1 p.m. on Sept 24, Sankei Shimbun reported. Dressed in workmen’s clothes, they said they had come to inspect the gas meter. Once inside the apartment, the two men roughed up the man, in his 80s, and bound his hands and legs with adhesive tape. About three hours later, the man’s wife, who is in her 70s, returned from shopping, and she, too, was tied up. The intruders demanded the couple’s ATM card and PIN number.

One of the men left while the other remained. He told the couple that he would untie them on condition that they didn’t call the police, to which they agreed. He untied them and left.

The next morning, the couple confirmed with the bank that money had been stolen from their account and notified police at a nearby koban.

Police said a similar incident occurred on Sept 23 at a residence about one kilometer from where the elderly couple live.

The National Police Agency says there has been a spate of robberies since August by men posing as gas employees who visit homes where elderly people live and tell them they have come to carry out gas inspections. Once inside, they rob the residents.

