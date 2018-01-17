2 boys arrested for pouring shampoo into onsen

Two 19-year-old boys in Mie Prefecture have been arrested for causing an onsen to overflow after pouring shampoo into the natural hot spring last August. The suspects, who cannot be named because they are minors, were charged with forcible obstruction of business, Fuji TV reported Wednesday.

According to police, the two boys visited the Kumanogawa Onsen Satsuki facility in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture. They filled the men’s onsen with shampoo and body soap provided by the bathhouse, causing an excessive amount of bubbles to overflow into the bathing area.

At the time of the incident, a total of eight empty shampoo and body soap bottles were found in the men’s bathing section. The damage forced the bathhouse to close for a day.

Police managed to identify the suspects after reviewing video footage from surveillance cameras.

The boys were quoted by police as saying they did it just for a prank.

