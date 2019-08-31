2 brothers arrested after body of father found at their Nagano home

Police in Nagano City, Nagano Prefecture, on Saturday arrested two brothers on suspicion of abandoning the body of their 59-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Junya Nagata, 31, a part-time worker, and his 29-year-old unemployed brother Yasu, have admitted to the charge. They were quoted as saying their father died around mid-August.

The body was discovered on Friday after a city welfare official, concerned at not having heard from the man for some time, visited the home.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

