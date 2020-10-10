Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 brothers arrested after keeping father’s corpse in house for 9 months

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested two brothers on suspicion of abandoning a corpse after they failed to notify authorities about the death of their 75-year-old father and kept his body in his house.

According to police, Harutsugu Nagashima, 49, and his brother Koji, 45, both unemployed, have admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the brothers told them their father Teruo died of natural causes in January, but police said this has not been confirmed.

The siblings, who were arrested on Sept 20, said they had continued to receive their father’s pension.

