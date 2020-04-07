2 brothers arrested for injuring man and vandalizing his car

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested two brothers on suspicion of assaulting a man and then damaging his car after they got into an argument.

According to police, the two brothers — Sugiya Gonai, 25, and Hyuga, 21 — are karate champions, having won black belts when they were in junior high school. The dispute occurred at around 3:10 a.m. on April 3, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, the suspects were intoxicated and riding bicycles when the 35-year-old victim honked at them on a prefectural road in Takatsu Ward.

When the victim stopped his car, an altercation ensued. The victim was kicked in the face and ran to a nearby police box. Sugiya, a transportation industry worker, and Hyuga, a scaffold builder, are accused of kicking the passenger vehicle and destroying the side mirror.

Police said the brothers have denied the charge.

