2 Canadians face charges over smuggling of record stimulant amount at Haneda

Two Canadian nationals have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle around 31 kilograms of illegal stimulants into Japan, the largest amount to be confiscated from carry-on luggage at Tokyo's Haneda airport, according to customs authorities.

The men were identified as Muhammad Zain Khawar Shabbir, 23, and Muhammad Areez Khan, 23. The Haneda branch of Tokyo Customs filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors on Dec 15. The two are believed to be acquaintances and have both denied the accusations.

The total amount of illegal stimulants, worth an estimated 1.93 billion yen, was found in bags used to store spices, the branch said.

The two are suspected of boarding a flight from Canada to Haneda airport and attempting to smuggle the stimulant drugs hidden in their respective suitcases.

Japan has seen a rise this year in people trying to smuggle drugs into the country from North America by hiding them in their carry-on luggage.

