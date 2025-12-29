2 cases of apparent mother-child murder-suicides reported in Osaka, Tochigi prefectures

Two cases of apparent mother-child murder-suicides were reported in Osaka and Tochigi prefectures on Sunday.

In one case, a 48-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter from Sakai City in Osaka Prefecture were found dead in a tent at a campsite in Kawachinagano City, Osaka Prefecture, at around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. Charcoal briquettes were found inside the tent, and there were no signs of external injury on either body, police said.

According to police, the two had arrived at the campsite on Saturday. They were found by an employee at the campsite.

In the second case, a 36-year-old woman and her 1-year-old son were found dead in the Kinugawa River, Tochigi Prefecture, at around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said there were no signs of external injury on the bodies and they are believed to have drowned.

Police said the woman's car was parked nearby.

Other family members reported the two missing on Saturday night. Police officers found the car and searched the area, discovering the boy submerged in the water.

Approximately an hour later, the boy's mother was found floating in the river a short distance away. The two were confirmed dead at the scene.

Police believe the mother jumped into the river, holding her son.

© Japan Today